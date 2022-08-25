The Rev. Dr. Rebecca Collison, pastor of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, has accepted an invitation to speak at the first Passion Conference 2022 in London on Oct. 14-16.
Collison said she was surprised when she received an e-mail last week asking her to be a guest speaker, with a message from organizers saying they had seen an interview with her, read books she has written and looked at her website.
“This is the first year they are doing it. It’s sponsored by some of the churches in London, interdenominational churches,” the pastor told the Coastal Point this week.
She will be speaking three times in Barbican Hall in London, a performing arts center that holds about 2,000 people, on the topic “Living Out Passion for God in Everything We Do,” and signing copies of her books, including “Preparing Fields for Seasons of Change,” which she described as “how to navigate church within a culture and find the growing points in every season using the seasons of the year,” and “Grounded,” a volume she said “takes Jesus’ parables and connects the discipleship and how to grow, and connects that with some social issues, like poverty and disabilities.”
“This is the first Passion Conference. People come from all over. One speaker is a minister. One is an apostle — that title is in a different denomination. I’m a reverend. It’s all Christian-based,” she said, explaining that the conference has the same name as the Passion Conference young-person ministry in the United States, but is “on a different continent, with a difference audience.”
“They’re paying for our travel expenses. They said we’ll be staying in a five-star hotel, and we will be within walking distance of Buckingham Palace. This is beyond what I could imagine. I’m really tickled about it. This is the first time I ever did anything like this. I’ve never been to Europe before,” she said.
The pastor and her husband have a blended family of five boys, one girl and seven grandchildren.