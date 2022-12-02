About 2,000 people gathered at John West Park in Ocean View for the annual Old Town Holiday Market, Tree Lighting & Trail of Lights on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Santa Claus greeted children, the Indian River High School Choir and Notes on the Beach sang holiday favorites, vendors sold gifts, children played in a bounce house, and guests took train rides through the park. Boy Scout Troop 281 sold hotdogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, cobbler and macaroni-and-cheese. At dusk, the movie “Frosty’s Winter Wonderland” was shown.
“Santa made his entrance in style, to a very large crowd, riding on the Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s antique fire engine,” Town Manager Carol Houck said, adding that the jolly elf joined Mayor John Reddington, and together they lit the tree.
“Another great success,” Reddington said about the event.
“Lots of people. It was well-organized, and I commend our staff for the work put in to make it a big success. Each year gets better and better. The Christmas lights look fantastic in the park. The snow-making machine was a success. One woman commented, ‘Is this a Hallmark movie set?’ Many people found it very rewarding — a great small-town experience that everyone will remember,” the mayor said.
“The sudden snow showers from our snow machine were a big hit with young and old alike. We are all very satisfied with the strong support shown by our community for our holiday event and express our thank-you to Scout Troop 281, Millville Volunteer Fire Company, the Historic Village in Ocean View, the Indian River High School Choir and George & Lynch for support,” Houck said.
The tree and Trail of Lights will remain lit until New Year’s Day and will be open from dusk until 9 p.m. daily.