When the Ocean View Historical Society was a fledgling organization in 2008, it restored the 1860 Tunnell West House, a gift from the Town of Ocean View, and the 1889 post office, a gift from a local resident.
As time went on, they also received a 1901 Gothic Victorian farmhouse and outbuildings, and it was decided that this property could become the Coastal Towns Museum to include the towns of Southeast Baltimore Hundred (Millville, Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick Island). The mission of OVHS changed to include these towns and the moniker needed to be adjusted. Thus, the Coastal Towns Historic Village in Ocean View was created.
Now, 13 short years later, thanks to members, the Town, the State of Delaware, and several donors, the Village includes the Coastal Towns Museum, the Tunnell West House, the post office, a replica (built with Mountaire’s help) of Ocean View’s Cecile Steele’s original chicken house, which started the broiler-chicken industry, and in 2020, a vision became a reality when Hall’s Store Visitors & Education Center was completed. (Originally, the town of Ocean View was called Hall’s Store, and the namesake country store was the hub of activity in the small town.)
With most of these additions and improvements complete, the Coastal Towns Historic Village in Ocean View will be open each Wednesday, beginning June 16 through Aug. 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. It will also be open for all of the Town of Ocean View activities for the rest of the year.
A ribbon-cutting celebration will be held on Aug. 21, celebrating the grand opening of Hall’s Store.
The Coastal Towns Historic Village is located at 39 Central Avenue, on the north side of the John West Park, and at 40 West Avenue, south of the park. Parking is in the parking lots by the park. For more information, contact Barbara at (302) 593-8814.