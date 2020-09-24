Ocean View Town Councilman Bruce White is among those observing Deaf Awareness Week, which runs through Saturday, Sept. 26, and is designed to “focus on promoting the positive aspects of deafness, encouraging social inclusion and raising awareness of the organizations that support those who are deaf.”
White — who clarified that the terminology “deaf and hard-of-hearing people” is preferred to “the hearing-impaired” — said it’s important to “keep in mind that not everyone you meet can hear you, even if they use their voice.”
“With everyone wearing a mask, it can be extremely difficult or impossible for deaf and hard-of-hearing people to understand people they encounter, so patience and willingness to use a voice recognition app on your phone or pen and paper will be one way to help,” he said.
At this month’s Ocean View Town Council meeting, White was instrumental in getting closed-captioning on the new Government Access Channel, when it eventually premieres in town.
“Captioning in every form of visual media is essential for the educational, informational and recreational needs of deaf children and adults,” he said.
He also praised interpreters, present at every Ocean View council meeting.
Without them, “I would be unable to participate in town meetings, and I would not be able to serve on the council,” White said.
Last summer, the Freeman Stage provided an interpreter for a September concert, prompting White’s wife, Barbara, to say she was “really excited about it.”
“It will be wonderful to see a high-quality concert. I could hear the music if I wore my hearing aids. Without hearing aids, I can’t hear anything. I would be able to hear the rhythm, but I wouldn’t understand the words. Sign language is a visual language, and it gives people the words and expressions and emotions. It’s a unique skill to know,” Mrs. White said.
She credited Patti Grimes, executive director of the Freeman Stage, for arranging for the interpreter. At the time, Grimes said that, when a request is made, “We do some research and see if we can accommodate it.”
Guests who need an interpreter can look for the American Sign Language symbol — a silhouette of two hands with the thumb and forefinger of each touching, and other fingers extended.
Two years ago, White said, “We had print and video media coverage of Deaf Awareness Week when we had events scheduled for each day of the week.”
“This year, things have ground to a dispiriting halt,” he said, although there are several excellent websites he noted.
The Maryland Deaf Culture Digital Library is at www.marylanddcdl.org.
The Deaf Culture Resource Center provides information about deaf and library communities. See www.foldadeaf.net.
Details about improving access to medical knowledge for the deaf and hard-of-hearing can be found at www.deafinscrubs.com.
White said that although statistics vary, “One source says that approximately 13 percent of the population in the United States older than 12 have hearing loss in both ears, with loss increasing quickly after age 50.
“Another source says that the ratio of babies born deaf is 1 in 1,000, and for those up to age 18, the ratio is 12 in 1,000. It is important to note that the life experiences of those who are born deaf or hard-of-hearing are very different from those who lose their hearing later in life,” he added.
“I was born hard-of-hearing, but it took a few years for my parents to confirm that. Once, when my mother put me to bed, she said something after she turned off the light, and I replied, ‘What? I can’t see you.’ It then became clear that I had been depending on lip-reading to get by. Many years later, I learned I had the Connexin gene 26 mutation, which is the most common cause of congenital sensorineural hearing loss,” White said.
“There have been many technological advances in assistive hearing devices and communication services and technologies, but there are still many challenges that deaf and hard-of-hearing people face. The National Association of the Deaf, for example, recently had to sue the White House over its failure to provide sign-language interpreters during televised coronavirus briefings. Another major problem that the NAD addresses is unemployment and underemployment among deaf people,” White explained.
He credited Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck for getting interpreters for town meetings and said Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin has been “sensitive to the concerns of deaf people in town and the immediate area.”
“It’s a privilege to serve on the council and work collegially with others to make Ocean View as welcoming and responsive to its residents as we can,” he said.