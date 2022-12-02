Prior to the recent project to restore, upright and clean hundreds of headstones in the Ocean View Presbyterian Church Cemetery, many epitaphs were illegible but can now be read.
Among them are these words on William G. Burton’s stone: “Good night dear one, nay do not weep. I am weary of earth, I long to sleep. I should wake with the dawning life of eternal day. Good night, good night.”
During the project, undertaken by Pippin Mausoleums & Monuments of Wyoming, Del., five stones that were broken and lying on the ground in several pieces were glued back together and repositioned; 54 stones that were leaning were dug up and leveled; and 373 stones were cleaned. They were sprayed with a biodegradable, biological solution that was left on for months to remove dirt, stains, mold, algae and lichen. Then the stones were gently power-washed.
“The cemetery just has a whole new light. It’s very bright,” the Rev. Terry Dougherty, church pastor, told the Coastal Point.
“I see that cemetery almost every day, either when I’m arriving at work in the car or when I take a walk out there for a little relaxation, and it looks so much better. The work on those stones was certainly necessary,” he said.
Some of the stones date back to at least 1838 and are engraved with well-known local surnames, including West, Daisey, Tunnell, Long, Megee, Hudson, Ricards, Timmons, Hall, Burbage, Wharton and Gray, according to information provided by Jim Hartsig, chairman of the Cemetery Committee, who shared facts about the cemetery, which contains more than 300 graves.
In May 2007, educator Esthelda Parker Selby had presented a monument honoring slaves who helped build the church and who then worshipped there.
“According to the recollections of past members, our house of worship was important to the slaves even after they moved from the area. The second memorial was dedicated to the Italian workers who died building the Assawoman canal. The canal, originally called Assawomat from the Native American name, was dug in 1880. This was the project of the U.S. government, which used Italian immigrants as laborers to dig the canal. Four or five of the Italians died while digging the canal. They were buried in the OVPC Cemetery. Although we cannot find any marker, and doubt if there was even more than a stone to mark their graves, the sextant’s plan indicates the general location of the plots,” Hartsig wrote about the project.
“Gerald Hocker, our state representative and native of Sussex County, presented a memorial to those works for their dedication.
“A third monument honors the fallen sailors of the schooner Red Wing that wrecked near Fenwick Island in 1891. The members of the church arranged for burials of the sailors. Also, according to the minutes from the Women’s Circle, a monetary contribution was made to the widow of the Captain of the Red Wing. Jim Hall, the nature center manager and head of the Indian River Life Saving Station, presented the marker for dedication,” Hartsig wrote.
Hartsig said he heard about cemetery restoration funds that were available from the State and looked at the website for details. A request for bids was issued, and Bill Pippin of Pippin Mausoleums & Monuments won the bid. The cost of about $6,000 was paid for by restoration funds from the State and from the church’s cemetery budget. The project took about five months to complete.
Dougherty said he was impressed with Pippin, who attentively worked on the stones.
“He had such dedication and love for the work. He was a delightful man who really, really cares about the history and cares about the best possible presentation at the cemetery and probably anywhere else he works,” the pastor said, adding that church members interested in the history of the gravestones “have a fabulous resource in Barbara Slavin from the Historical Society, because she has relatives there and every so often she speaks at the church.”
The underpinnings of some of the stones were soft and could have broken while being straightened, Dougherty said. Others had sunken into the ground.
“We have seen stones we hadn’t seen in years,” he said. “If you saw the machinery and the contraptions he designed to do this kind of work, it’s just amazing. There is a light that comes from that cemetery now. It’s really beautiful.”