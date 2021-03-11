There has been much interest in the recently renovated row of buildings across from the Lord Baltimore Elementary School in Ocean View, which has prompted curiosity as to what was there before. As the buildings are being transformed before our very eyes, many are asking about the history of the structures.
The Ocean View Historical Society reached out to its membership to seek input. The responses were plentiful and indicative of the deep knowledge in our area by lifelong residents, if only someone would ask. One question led to another, and before we knew it, there were several threads to pull.
A few folks thought that a poultry vaccination company called Keen & Betts was housed in one of the buildings. Further probing found that Keen & Betts was actually located in a separate structure just to the west of the three buildings in question — specifically, the brown-shingled building currently occupied by Bonkey’s Ice Cream & Snoballs.
George Keen Jr., Ocean View resident and son of George Keen of Keen & Betts, indicated that D. Wilmer Steele and his father had started the business and named it Steele & Keen. The business sold feed but specialized in vaccines for poultry supplied by Vineland Poultry Labs in Vineland, N.J. The elder Keen and Steele also built and operated a poultry nursery along the Assawoman Canal that much later became a bottled-water business owned by the Phillip Short family.
When Wilmer died, Ralph Betts bought the Steele half of the business, which was subsequently renamed Keen & Betts. Ruth Davis of Ocean View recalled that her mother, Elsie M. Evans, was employed as a bookkeeper at Steele & Keen and later at Keen & Betts.
George Keen Jr. said he believes the full ownership of the business went to Ralph Betts when his father retired, shortly after George was born in 1947, and then the building was sold. At that point, Ralph moved the business to his home in Clarksville.
Wilmer Steele, who became a state representative, was married to Cecile Steele, one of Delaware’s most famous residents. Cecile Steele is credited with creating the U.S. broiler industry, making Sussex County the first and largest chicken producer anywhere. Cecile and Wilmer died together in 1940, in a boating accident in Ocean City, Md. The boat was owned by Wilmer Steele and George Keen.
The three identically-shaped buildings directly across from Lord Baltimore Elementary School came along after the Steele & Keen business started. The buildings originally were a feed business owned by a Steele-Kauffman entity (Charles O. Steele, Elva K. Steele, Lester M. Kauffman, Helen M. Kauffman) and then later owned by Chester V. Townsend Jr.
Townsend’s son, C.V. “Bud” Townsend III, recalled the feed house from when he started elementary school in 1946 and all through his years at Lord Baltimore, from which he graduated in 1958. His father’s office was located in the building to the far right.
Feed houses of the time served as supply houses for the broiler industry, with some having scales to weigh chicken trucks when they were sold. The feed house would mix and bag the feed, which poultry farmers would then stop by and purchase. Trucks backed up to the loading docks at each of the three buildings. Once the bulk-feed industry took over, there was no longer a need for bagged feed at these locally-owned businesses.
There were many feed houses in the 1940s and ’50s, prior to the broiler industry integrating all parts of the business. The building housing Kim’s Interiors on Central Avenue in Ocean View was originally a feed house, as was Lord’s Landscaping on Route 26 in Millville.
The Townsend feed house, a thriving business for its time, also sold paint, coal and fertilizer. Elmer Quillen was the main serviceman of the Townsend operation.
Richard “Dick” Timmons recalled visiting the feed house many times with his father to load up 100-pound bags of chicken feed and has a memory of “occasionally getting one of those small, green bottles of Coke out of the machine.” Dick’s grandfather worked for Townsend I and Townsend Jr.
The Townsend business sold feed from Red Comb, which sponsored Ocean View’s fast-pitch softball team. Both father (C.V. Townsend Jr.) and son (Townsend III) can be seen in a photo of the Red Comb team. Townsend Jr. was also on the Lord Baltimore School board.
Lord Baltimore School had limited parking for school events. Thus, the feed store parking lot was the main area for folks to park vehicles, and it was always full. Bud Townsend recalled running across the street from the school to hang out at his Dad’s store during school hours, when the teachers wouldn’t notice, of course.
C.V. Townsend I and his son, C.V. Townsend Jr., had extensive holdings and had quite an impact on the region back in the day. Townsend Jr. owned Boulevard Ford and the Mercury/Lincoln dealership in Georgetown (across from today’s NAPA/Fisher Auto Parts). In addition, he owned many farms in the area and other business ventures. The Townsend family houses are still standing on Sandy Landing Road in Dagsboro.
According to records provided by Robert Kauffman, Ruth and Perry Alexander acquired the feed-house property from C.V. Townsend Jr. in 1975 and opened Antique City. Judith Warrington of Ocean View recalled Perry Alexander having a white beard and playing Santa Claus for the school and other functions. Wanda Powell, also of Ocean View, fondly recalled the store and said it was “loaded with antiques.” Ruth Alexander and Wanda Powell would get together to discuss antiques, including Wanda’s antique doll collection.
In 1987, the property was sold to John Huegel. During Huegel’s ownership, numerous business tenants occupied the property: rental equipment, plumbing, computer networking, real estate, craft country store and a toy/retail company.
As for current plans for the newly renovated structures, owner Brendan Heneghan confirmed that the buildings will be retail space. At the time this article was written, Brendan confirmed that Yesterday’s Fun Toys & Games and The Book Lounge are planning to move in, leaving room for four or five additional businesses.