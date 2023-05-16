The First State Marines of the Eastern Shore are the first donor to have provided funds for the procurement and installation of the first newly designed bike racks that the Town of Ocean City, Md., will place strategically along its boardwalk. Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan was on hand for the dedication of the bike rack that was placed at the boardwalk gateway on North Division Street.
The town plans to install bike racks, newly designed and fabricated from stainless steel to withstand the saltwater environment, along the length of the boardwalk. Meehan noted at the dedication that the permanent stainless-steel plaque that had been welded to the rack itself to acknowledge the gift by the Marines to Ocean City.
Bob Broderick of the First State Marines said the gift “was to further our commitment to community service and our continued support for the city’s bike safety initiative.”
The Marines provided funds to the Bike Committee for the procurement of bike safety lights in support of the committee’s safe rider initiative. The lights were affixed to bikes belonging to riders who participated in the 2022 Semper Fi Bike Ride.
More information on the First State Detachment can be found at www.firststatemarines.org.