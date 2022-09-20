The American Legion’s Department of Maryland State Convention was held this summer at the Ocean City (Md.) Convention Center, and once again Ocean City Post 166 came away with major awards for achievements in 2021 for posts of its size. This year, Post 166 received:
• The George Harrison award for Best Website and Electronic Newsletter;
• The John Sloan Award for Best Newsletter;
• The Lemual Stevens Award for Best Consolidated Report;
• The William Randolph Hearst Americanism Award for Excellence in Americanism Program; and the
• The George Harrison Award for the Best Boy Scout Program.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, on Facebook, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.