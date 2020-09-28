Ocean City’s American Legion Post 166, which had been closed much of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but which is now open for members and guests, has recently had its new slate of officers and Executive Committee members sworn into office.
Post officials convened for a meeting Sept. 21, at which time they were sworn in for their respective offices by Tony Sullivan, commander of the Maryland Legion’s South Eastern Shore District.
Sworn in were Tom Wengert, commander; Pat Sharkey, 1st vice commander; and Bob Smith, 2nd vice commander. Also taking their oaths were: Tom DeVaux, adjutant; George Barstis, finance officer; Jack Hyde, judge advocate; Ben Dawson, chaplain; Bob Gilmore, sergeant-at-arms; and Scott LaCoss, service officer.
Executive Committee members sworn in were George Spicer, John Granite, Nelson Kelly, Phil Ludlam, John Bussard and Charles Spaziani.
Ocean City American Legion Post 166 has a history of support to veterans and community service. The post received its charter in February 1946. Its first headquarters, now a parking lot, was the John Dale Showell building on Talbert Street. Its current building on Coastal Highway and 23rd Street opened in 1954.
Post 166 has almost 900 members. Membership in the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion brings the American Legion Family in Ocean City to well over 1,400. Through a variety of programs, the post supports active-duty military personnel and veterans, and helps fund community organizations and youth groups with donations. The post also has an annual scholarship program for local high-school seniors.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org; on Facebook; by calling (410) 289-3166, or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.