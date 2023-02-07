Ocean City American Legion Post 166 kicked off its 2023 charitable giving program with donations amounting to $12,000 to six organizations.
On the receiving end were the Furnace Town Historic Site, Coastal Hospice, American Legion Comfort Warriors Fund, Diakonia, Worcester County Youth & Family Counseling, Joan Jenkins Foundation and Atlantic United Methodist Church.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, on Facebook, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email to ALPost166@comcast.net.