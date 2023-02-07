American Legion donations January 2023

Charity Committee Chair Bo Spicer reads the list of January donations to the membership prior to the membership vote approving the disbursements.

Ocean City American Legion Post 166 kicked off its 2023 charitable giving program with donations amounting to $12,000 to six organizations.

On the receiving end were the Furnace Town Historic Site, Coastal Hospice, American Legion Comfort Warriors Fund, Diakonia, Worcester County Youth & Family Counseling, Joan Jenkins Foundation and Atlantic United Methodist Church.

More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, on Facebook, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email to ALPost166@comcast.net.