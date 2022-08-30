Representatives from the Ocean City (Md.) Life Saving Station Museum and the Cricket Center in Berlin, Md., spoke at the August meeting of Ocean City American Legion Post 166 after receiving donations in July to further their work. At the meeting, the veteran’s group announced $9,000 in additional donations were approved in August for local first-responder organizations.
The August donations went to the Bishopville (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department, the Showell (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department, the Ocean Pines (Md.) Volunteer Fire Department, the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department and the Ocean City Paramedic Foundation.
At the meeting, curator Christine Okerblom provided information about a second facility the museum is planning to open in downtown Ocean City. The original museum is on the boardwalk at the Ocean City Inlet.
The Cricket Center in Berlin is designed as a child-friendly, safe and neutral location in which local law-enforcement and Child Protective Services investigators may conduct and observe forensic interviews with children who are alleged victims of crimes.
The Cricket Center provides child and non-offending family members support, crisis intervention, trauma-based therapy and medical intervention. Executive Director Lauren Cooper provided an overview to the Legion members of the work the center does in the community.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, on Facebook, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.