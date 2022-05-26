Ocean City (Md.) American Legion Post 166 this week announced three upcoming events.
“May is a noteworthy month for ceremonies marking significant milestones for servicemen and -women and veterans,” representatives said.
Planned events include:
• Monday, May 30, at 8 a.m., on the beach at the Dunes Manor, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter offshore, supported by the post’s color guard and officers on the beach, will lay a wreath in the ocean to honor those lost at sea during wartime.
• Monday, May 30, at 2 p.m., following the Memorial Day ceremony at the Worcester County Veterans Memorial, the post will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony.
• Saturday, June 21, at 1 p.m., the post will host a one-hour Armistice Day ceremony, marking the end of World War I.
Ocean City American Legion Post 166 received its charter in February 1946. Its currently headquarters is at Coastal Highway and 23rd Street and opened in 1954. Post 166 has almost 900 members, and membership in the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion brings the American Legion Family in Ocean City to more than 1,400.
Through a variety of programs, the Post supports active-duty military personnel and veterans, and helps fund community organizations and youth groups with donations. The post also has an annual scholarship program for local high-school seniors. More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, on Facebook, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.