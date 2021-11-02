American Legion Post 166 in Ocean City, Md., has continued its program of supporting the local community with a contribution of $5,000 to the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Department in October, a portion of the $21,000 disbursed that month to nine charitable civic and veterans’ organizations.
George Barstis, post treasurer, and Bob Smith, post Legionnaire of the Year made the presentation to Jay Jester, fire company president, Ryan Whittington, medic and public affairs officer, Rick Koch, battalion fire chief, and Chris Shaffer, deputy fire chief.
Also receiving donations in October were Tidal Health Foundation for its Child & Adolescent Behavioral Center; Showell PTA to support education and activities for pre-K children; Ocean City Baptist Church to provide Thanksgiving dinner for first-responders working that day and for community shut-ins; Ocean City Parks & Recreation; Eastern Shore Diabetic Foundation, to support scholarships and camps for children; Joan Jenkins Foundation, to support its alcohol treatment program; McVets, to help programs for homeless and other veterans; and WBOC for its Bless Our Children campaign.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org; on Facebook; by calling (410) 289-3166; or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.