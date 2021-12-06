A collaboration between Bayhealth and the Blood Bank of Delmarva is brewing up incentives for donating blood this season. The O for a Cup of Joe series kicked off on Black Friday and will run through the end of March 2022.
Everyone who donates Type O — or any other type of blood — during the O for a Cup of Joe series will receive a gift card to participating coffeehouse locations and will be entered to win numerous prizes, including a MacBook.
“We see the positive impact that blood donors make each day on our patients who need it most,” said Bayhealth Senior Director of Laboratory Services Chris Dukes. “When you donate, you are saving lives — it’s that simple and that meaningful.”
“We’re grateful to collaborate with Bayhealth in the O for a Cup of Joe series,” said Blood Bank of Delmarva Director of Donor Recruitment Marie Forrestal. “They truly understand the benefit of blood donations as they care for patients each day who are directly impacted by donations.”
Visit Bayhealth.org/O-4-Joe to learn more or to sign up to donate.