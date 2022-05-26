Richard Nippes, an Ocean View historian who helped found the Ocean View Historical Society, will speak at the Hall’s Store Visitor & Education Center at 32 West Avenue at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted and refreshments served.
Nippes, a native of Pennsylvania, moved to Ocean View after retiring and quickly wondered if it really was ever possible to see the blue waters of the sea from Ocean View, as is town legend.
“I said, ‘There is no way you can see the ocean from here.’ I thought, ‘I really would love to find out whether that’s a made-up thing, or maybe back in the old days the ocean was deeper inland. Could they really see the ocean 150 years ago?’ I made it a goal to do some research. The first thing I got was, there has to be a hill they have hidden someplace here that you could drive up, but I didn’t find that hill,” he good-naturedly told the Coastal Point during a recent conversation.
Nippes also found that the majority of residents have little information about the history of the town, and he wanted to change that and share details about its historical richness.
Ocean View was once an isolated community, and its few residents lived in harmony with Native Americans, he said.
“The people who lived here, the few, had to work together to survive, to help each other. Over time, they developed a set of values that let them survive and they passed these value systems on to each generation. A lot of the history is caught up in these value systems. I want to point out what they are. I want people to have a very good view of their town — its heritage, its culture — and they can feel very good about it,” he said.
A longtime educator, Nippes is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree and doctorate, at Temple University, where he earned a master’s degree. He taught advanced placement government, American history, economics and other subjects during his career and “had the opportunity to teach kids in seventh grade to 12th grade, and work with them for about 40 years,” he said.
“I loved working with these students, but things were starting to change rapidly. They started talking about computers, how to do this and how to do that and technology and I said, ‘It’s time for me to retire.’ I wanted to use my research skills, and I wanted to stay involved,” he said.