Nearly four dozen high school seniors, juniors and sophomores will experience the triumphs and challenges of being philanthropists this year through the Delaware Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Board (YPB).
The YPBs include students from public, private and parochial schools. The DCF gives the New Castle County board $15,000 and the Kent and Sussex County student boards $10,000 each to award to local charities. The students work together to choose a focus area, solicit and review grant applications, conduct site visits and decide how to distribute the money to have the greatest impact.
Grant applications will be available at delcf.org/grants in early December and will be due in January.
“The Youth Philanthropy Board program does more than give kids the chance to make a difference,” DCF President & CEO Stuart Comstock-Gay said. “It gets them out into the community to experience firsthand the impact their work has on people’s lives.”
This year’s Sussex County participants are:
- Jacob Adkins, senior, Delmar High School;
- Mirta Angel-Gabriel, junior, Laurel High School;
- Abby Betts, junior, Cape Henlopen High School;
- Peyton Campbell, senior, Sussex Academy;
- Vicky Chan, junior, Indian River High School;
- Daykhi Conquest-Carey, junior, Sussex Central High School;
- Brooke Emeigh, senior, Worcester Preparatory School;
- Michael Fagundes-Rocha, junior, Sussex Central High School;
- Joscelyn Gamarra-Gutierrez, senior, Seaford High School;
- Prabh Kaur, senior, Sussex Academy;
- Quinlyn Long, senior, Cape Henlopen High School;
- Hussain Mahdi, junior, Cape Henlopen High School;
- McKenna Miller, junior, Indian River High School;
- Stella Pogwist, junior, Sussex Tech High School;
- Ashlyn Toppin, senior, Laurel High School;
- Doralynn Ventura-Lopez, junior, Sussex Academy;
- Katie Whaley, junior, Sussex Tech High School; and
- Kathy Zhang, junior, Worcester Preparatory School.