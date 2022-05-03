The Selbyville Public Library this week announced the roll-out of their most recent service: after-hours pickup lockers. The lockers, which will be outside the library building at the top of the wheelchair ramp, will enable pick up of materials outside of the normal business hours of the library, which creates more access for library patrons.
Selbyville Library Director Kelly Kline said, “Busy people rejoice!” She said she understands that people can experience many obstacles in a day when trying to get to the library. The lockers are an option for those who cannot manage to get to the library during their hours of operation, but still want to check out books and other materials. The lockers allow that to happen both seamlessly and safely, she said, not to mention, it is extremely convenient.
If a patron is interested in using the lockers for a pickup, they should call the library staff to make arrangements. In order to pick up their materials, a patron will scan the barcode on their library card or in the library’s mobile app. They can also enter their PIN on the touchpad to open their assigned door where their materials will be checked-out and ready to go. It provides a whole new way for the Selbyville library to deliver materials to patrons, no matter the hour.
The Selbyville Public Library lockers are supported in part by the Institute of Museum & Library Services, through the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Delaware Division of Libraries.