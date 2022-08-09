American Legion Post 166 has a new slate of officers and executive committee members for 2022-2023. They were sworn in recently by Southeastern Shore District Commander Barbara Wharton and took office immediately.
Returning as commander of the Post is Tom Wengert. Other officers sworn in were: J.R. Best, first vice commander; Bob Paul, second vice commander; John Bussard, adjutant; George Barstis, finance officer; Jack Hyle, judge advocate; Ben Dawson, chaplain; Bob Gilmore, sergeant-at-arms; Chuck Beatty, service officer; and Ed Pinto, historian.
The new Executive Board consists of Bob Broderick, Phil Ludlam, Nelson Kelly, Harry Rey and Charles Spaziani.
Ocean City American Legion Post 166 received its charter in February 1946. Its first headquarters was the John Dale Showell building on Talbert Street. Its current building on Coastal Highway and 23rd Street opened in 1954. Post 166 has almost 900 members, Membership in the Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion brings the American Legion Family in Ocean City to more than 1,400. Through a variety of programs, the Post supports active-duty military personnel and veterans, and helps fund many munity organizations and youth groups with donations. The Post also has an annual scholarship program for local high school seniors.
More information on American Legion Post 166 can be found at www.alpost166.org, by calling (410) 289-3166 or by email at ALPost166@comcast.net.