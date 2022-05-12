Patrons of the Selbyville Public Library who want to pick up reserved items after-hours can now use newly installed lockers, located outside the library at the top of the wheelchair ramp.
“Busy people, rejoice!” Library Director Kelly Kline stated in announcing the lockers, the first in the state of Delaware, adding that she understands residents who frequent the library “can experience many obstacles in a day when trying to get to the library.”
The library, at 11 S. Main Street, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays. At other times, such as when the library is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, the new lockers are an option to get books and materials “seamlessly and safely,” Kline said.
Anyone interested in using the service can call the library, at (302) 436-8195, and make arrangements for pickup. The patron will then scan the barcode on their library card or in the library’s mobile app and enter the PIN on the touchpad on the lockers to open the assigned locker’s door. Their requested materials will be inside, already checked-out and ready to go.
“This provides a whole new way for the Selbyville library to deliver materials to patrons, no matter the hour,” Kline said.
The lockers are supported in part by the Institute of Museum & Library Services through the American Rescue Plan Act, administered by the Delaware Division of Libraries.