It’s the event ghosts and goblins, tricksters and pranksters, children and parents alike have waited for all year: a huge collection of everything Halloween! It’s the New Life Thrift Shop 3rd Annual Halloween Extravaganza.
All year long, shop volunteers have been setting aside merchandise for this special event, and on Oct. 5 it all comes out of hiding, featuring costumes for all ages; household, party and front lawn decorations; and a Pumpkin Patch. The shop will open an hour earlier, at 9 a.m., for this special event.
Those who aren’t into premade costumes can look through the shop’s clothing, shoe and accessory collection to create their own special goblin or some celebrity’s look.
The shop will be uniquely decorated for the extravaganza, and volunteers get into the fall spirit by dressing in costumes that day.
New Life Thrift Shop is located off Route 1 northbound at 34686 Jiffy Way, Lewes, between Bethany Blues and Jiffy Lube. The shop will remain open until 4 p.m. for the Extravaganza.
New Life Thrift Shop sells donated goods at reasonable prices to support the core ministries of its parent organization, the Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches (LRAC) — a voluntary collaboration of churches in and around Rehoboth Beach and Lewes. Some of the charities they support are the Community Resource Center, Cape Henlopen Food Basket, Home of the Brave, International Students, Juust Sooup Ministry, Lewes After-School Program, Prison Ministry, St. Vincent DePaul (Lewes and Rehoboth), Westside New Beginnings, The Way Home, the Lewes and Rehoboth volunteer fire departments and more.