The New Life Thrift Shop is in dire need of volunteers to continue its operations, representatives announced this week. All profits from the shop are distributed to a variety of community-service agencies in Sussex County that they said are struggling to meet the increased needs of families and individuals affected by the COVID pandemic.
In a socially-distanced environment, the volunteers receive donations, sort, clean, repair, price and sell them. Unusable items are sold to recycling companies, such as scrap metal and worn clothing to a rag making company, to garner more funds. Electrical items, such as lamps, appliances, electric wheelchairs and sewing machines are tested and often repaired.
“The volunteers make it possible for critical community service agencies in Sussex County,” they said.
Those agencies include:
• Community Resource Center — supplies emergency assistance to more than 8,000 people annually, such as the Cape Henlopen Food Basket; prevents eviction and utility interruption; pays for medications for the elderly; operates a Baby Pantry; operates a daycenter program for the homeless in winter months; and assist clients with auto repairs, medicine and other emergency needs.
• St. Vincent DePaul Societies in Lewes and Rehoboth that provide food and financial assistance; provides special food baskets for needy families Thanksgiving and backpacks with school supplies and clothing for disadvantaged area children in August.
• Lewes After School Program provides after-school care, tutoring and skills development activities for grade school children. This extra boost improves their social skills and grades
• The Lewes and Rehoboth volunteer fire departments to support their first-responder responsibilities.
• The Dutch Kelley Scholarship in honor of the founder of the New Life Thrift Shop is given to a Cape Henlopen High School student annually.
• The Way Home operates a transitional housing for those being released from prison and support in adapting back to normal life, in finding a permanent home and employment.
• Westside New Beginnings serves an especially disadvantages residential area on the outskirts of affluent Rehoboth Beach. It promotes literacy, learning and health by providing wholesome after-school and summer activities for children of the community. They center also offers assistance to homeless children by proving food, computers for homework and encouragement.
“Please consider offering a few hours of your time that will make an impact in your community,” representatives urged.
The New Life Thrift Shop is located off Route 1 northbound, at 34686 Jiffy Way, behind Bethany Blues and Jiffy Lube. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday. To volunteer, contact Andrea Caswell at (302) 644-0171 or newlifethriftshopaa@gmail.com or stop by the stop.