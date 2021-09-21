It’s almost that creepy crawly, funny, scary and hilarious time of year, and the New Life Thrift Shop will have Halloween-related items set up for their 4th Annual Halloween Extravaganza, which starts at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4, and will run through Oct. 30.
The shop is opening one hour early on Oct. 4 so people can get in and score some costumes, party and house decorations, accessories and pumpkins!
All year long, the shop’s volunteers have been setting aside merchandise for this special event, including costumes for all ages; household, party and front-lawn decorations; and a pumpkin collection; as well as little sticker books, gag gifts and treat bags to serving dishes, wigs and full-scale skeletons.
Those who aren’t into pre-made costumes can look through the shop’s clothing, shoe and accessory collection to create their own special design.
The shop will be uniquely decorated for its annual extravaganza, and the New Life volunteers will get into the spirit by dressing in costumes that day.
New Life Thrift Shop is located off Route 1 northbound, at 34686 Jiffy Way, between Bethany Blues and Jiffy Lube in Lewes.
New Life Thrift Shop sells donated goods to support the core ministries of its parent organization, the Lewes Rehoboth Association of Churches (LRAC), a voluntary collaboration of churches in and around Rehoboth Beach and Lewes. Some of the charities they support are the Community Resource Center, Cape Henlopen Food Basket, International Students, Lewes After-School Program, Prison Ministry, St. Vincent DePaul (Lewes and Rehoboth), Westside New Beginnings, The Way Home, Lewes and Rehoboth Volunteer Fire Departments, and more.