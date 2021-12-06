Harmony U.M. Church, established in 1818, this week announce a new book titled “Harmony U.M. Church: A Journey to Identity.” Robert G. Draine Sr., the church’s historian, has recently completed the publication to document the church’s history and legacy during some very turbulent times in the country’s history.
All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit Harmony’s mission to serve its community. The book is priced at $25, plus $5 for shipping and handling. The deadline to submit an order and payment is Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. To order your copy, contact Mina Stevenson at (302) 947-4081 or email minastevenson@comcast.net and include the subject line “HUMC Book.”