A century has passed since the U.S. Constitution was amended to allow women to vote. Although it would be 45 more years until all women were treated equally in regards to voting, the text was on the page, and that was a big step.
The bill passed the U.S. Congress in 1919 and gained ratification in Tennessee on Aug. 18, 1920.
Marylou Tietz decided that was a good reason to celebrate, exactly 100 years later. She rounded up some friends for a lawn party in downtown Bethany Beach to honor the 19th Amendment.
“There’s so many issues this year — I just thought it’s important for so many of us to take this seriously and never take it for granted,” Tietz said.
“My own mother was born in 1908, but her mother would have been having her first vote after that amendment was passed,” said Tietz. “I feel like it’s just a responsibility of being a good citizen.”
So Tietz emailed a bunch of friends and family with plans to celebrate: “We’ll raise a glass to toast the women who did this for us.” About 18 guests represented three generations, including Tietz, her daughter and a newborn grandson. They followed pandemic precautions for social distancing, only slipping their face masks aside for a quick group photo.
Living on a main thoroughfare, she also posted lawn signs all week to educate and inspire the heavy foot traffic.
“It’s generated, hopefully, some good conversation,” said Tietz.
Party guests wore white clothing, just like the early suffragettes who used the color to symbolize the “purity and quality” of their goal, when naysayers called their desire to vote “unfeminine.”
“It’s really incredible the amount of persecution because they held to their values,” said Tietz, especially moved by the 2004 film “Iron Jawed Angels.”
“It was so moving to me that these women really … struggled for many years. They started before the Civil War. … Many of them suffered abuse, even from their own husbands. Some went to jail or were persecuted.”
Although this was groundbreaking legislation, it still did not equally protect women.
“Today is the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, granting (white) women the right to vote! It took 45 more years for that right to extend to all women!” one of Tietz’s lawn signs called out.
Although the 19th Amendment granted women the right to vote, women of color were typically intimidated and excluded until the 1965 Voting Rights Act prohibited racial discrimination in voting.
“The problems continue,” Tietz said. “We have to keep working at it. So, I guess we need to make sure that we all encourage others to vote.”
“We all feel very strongly about having our right to vote and things not being messed up in the election because of COVID-19,” said another guest, Pam Richman. “So, I think that added an extra element to it, that we’re all grateful for the right to vote,” whether it’s physically visiting a polling place or mailing a paper ballot.
“None of us want to go physically. We’re all senior citizens, and we’re trying to be extra cautious with the coronavirus, so we would all prefer not to be in line, face-to-face with somebody in a voting place,” Richman said.
But Richman summed up the most important part of a representative democracy:
“I never miss my opportunity to vote.”