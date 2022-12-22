Delaware Natural Resources Police officers and DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin were this week joined by special guest Santa Claus at the Delaware Seashore State Park office recently to box up toys donated by the public and DNREC employees to the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign.
Toys and gifts collected by Delaware Natural Resources Police (wildlife resources police, park rangers and the DNRP Environmental Crimes Unit, all operating within DNREC) amounted to almost 950 donations, including hundreds of toys, books, stocking-stuffers and bicycles.
The toys and gifts are being distributed to children across the state whose families might not be able to afford holiday gift-giving.