To kick off the holiday season, Delaware Natural Resources Police are teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program to provide toys as gifts for children in local communities.
The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program collects new, unwrapped toys suitable for boys and girls of all ages, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to less-fortunate children in communities nationwide.
Toys will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 15, at drop-off locations with Toys for Tots donation boxes, with donors asked to adhere to current mask requirements for state buildings when dropping off toys:
• All Delaware State Parks offices statewide, including the Brandywine Zoo in Wilmington and the First State National Historical Park in New Castle County, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Delaware Natural Resources Police office in Sussex County at 23530 Campbell Circle, Georgetown, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• DNREC Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Various locations and events throughout the state attended by Natural Resources Police officers.
For more information, or for the dates and locations of upcoming events where toys can be donated, contact officers with DNREC’s Natural Resources Police units:
• MCpl. Andy Manning, andrew.manning@delaware.gov, (302) 739-9401;
• Sgt. Brooke Mitchell, brooke.mitchell@delaware.gov, (302) 739-9913;
• Cpl. David Redgraves, david.redgraves@delaware.gov, (302) 272-3534.
For more information, visit toysfortots.org. To donate toys locally or make local monetary donations online, visit Toys for Tots’ county websites for New Castle, Kent or Sussex.