Guests at this year’s Native American Day will be able to enjoy traditional singing, dancing and drumming, as well as tours of the Nanticoke Indian Museum and information about a new book that focuses on the Nanticoke language.
Co-authors Ragghi Rain, a Cherokee who lives in the Millsboro area, and Karelle Hall, whose family is from the area, will display a prototype of the book at the free annual event, planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the museum, at 26673 John J. Williams Highway (Route 24) near Millsboro.
“They will be talking about this book — a language book for children that they complied, about the Nanticoke language. It has pictures, words and phrases in the Nanticoke language,” said Sterling Street, curator of the museum.
The book is the first of its kind, he said.
Traditional dancing, drumming, singing and flute performances will be provided by members of the Nanticoke tribe, similar to entertainment at the tribe’s annual powwows.
Rain will tell stories about Native Americans and explain legends.
Vendors will sell arts and crafts and Native American foods, similar to what is available at powwows, but on a smaller scale.
“We’ve had Native American Day for at least the past 10 years,” Street said.
“It’s different from the powwow, in that they get to come into the museum and see artifacts of the Nanticoke people and other artifacts, and learn more of the history than they do at the powwow. There are guided tours, and the people who are doing the tours will tell them the history of the Nanticoke people.
“It’s so important to keep that history alive. If you don’t talk about it, it will be forgotten. We want people to know we are still here,” Street said.