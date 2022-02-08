South Coastal Village Volunteers will join more than 280 nonprofit, community-based organizations, commonly known as Villages, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement on Feb. 15, National Village Day.
From its beginnings when a small group of Beacon Hill neighbors established the first Village in Boston, Mass., in 2002 to a network of more than 300 nonprofit, community-based Villages today serving about 40,000 older adults across the country and internationally, the Village model is now established as a cost-effective, sustainable solution for healthy, vibrant aging, representatives said.
The celebration will reach the halls of the U.S. Congress with a proclamation in the House of Representatives designating Feb. 15 as National Village Day, sponsored by U.S. Rep. Stephen Lynch (Mass.), and recognizing Beacon Hill Village and the Village Movement.
As part of National Village Day, Villages around the country and abroad have planned events and programs to celebrate National Village Day and highlight their role in creating communities of support for older adults. South Coastal Village Volunteers, a branch of non-profit Village Volunteers of Lewes and operating under their 50(c)(3), serves the communities of Bethany Beach, Millville, Ocean View and South Bethany, along with some contiguous locations.
“Villages are intentional caring communities of neighbors helping neighbors. Each Village reflects the community it serves and responds to the needs of its members. While their business models may vary, Villages share certain features. As nonprofit, grassroots initiatives, they are volunteer-based, member-driven and self-governing.”
Villages mobilize volunteers to provide programs and services that older adults need to remain safe and independent in their homes, such as transportation, light home maintenance, tech support, friendly visits and check-in calls. Villages also offer social and educational activities designed to reduce isolation and create interpersonal connections and social support.
South Coastal Village Volunteers, planned and organized starting in late 2019, began offering services early in 2021. Chris Powers, vice chair of South Coastal Village, praised the movement that influenced the creation of the Village.
“We are delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Village Movement by joining the virtual celebration on Feb. 15. As one of the younger villages, we owe our success to learning from all of the Villages that came before us, especially our partners, Village Volunteers, serving our neighbors above the inlet.”
For more information about memberships, volunteers or donations, visit www.southcoastalvillagevolunteers.org, e-mail southcoastalvillage@gmail.com or call (302) 500-1281. Their office is located at 32 West Avenue in Ovean View, and their mailing address is P.O. Box 1453, Bethany Beach, DE 19930.