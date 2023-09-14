It has been 167 years since the Nanticoke tribal language has been commonly spoken, Chief Avery “Leaving Tracks” Johnson told hundreds attending the 45th annual powwow, as he vowed the language will not be abandoned.
“We will not be forgotten. We will never forget our tribal tongue,” Johnson said, repeating his words in the Algonquian language.
“When you listen and you hear the beat of that drum, I want it to affect you the same as it affects me,” Johnson said to rousing applause from those sitting in nearby bleachers and gathered on the grounds of Hudson Fields near Milton on Saturday, Sept. 9, where drumming was heard.
Johnson was among scores of dancers who performed in a circle during the Grand Entry on Sept. 9 and 10, after being blessed by the smoke of smoldering sage, which removes evil “because you can’t go into the circle if you have any evil,” one Native American explained.
During the invocation, Ragghi Rain, known for Nanticoke storytelling, called on the creator “that breathes life into each and every one of us” and prayed “that we don’t judge” and that tribes walk with the creator, their brothers and sisters, and see them as gifts.
Emcee Keith Colston welcomed guests and explained that, from a cultural standpoint, Nanticoke drumming represents the human heartbeat.
“We don’t see it as entertainment. We walk in two worlds, the native and cultural world, and mainstream society. This is our world here that you have been invited to be part of. I love sharing and talking about things I know. I love sharing,” he said.
He asked everyone to stand and remove their hats, as flags — including the United State flags — were presented.
“The flag represents states and towns where Indians are. We follow our customs and teachings. … We follow our etiquette. We remember the people who gave us this way of life,” he said.
Colston asked all military veterans to walk into the circle, saying honoring them is one of the best parts of his job.
“These warriors took time away from their families and communities and belong to a very select group of people,” he said, adding that he comes from a military family and respects veterans.
On the grounds of Hudson Fields, vendors sold T-shirts, bracelets, toys, flutes, puppets, paintings, blankets, Indian tacos, fry bread, crabcakes and succotash as guests sat at picnic tables and walked around the grounds, shopping and greeting each other.
A Sunday morning worship service was held at 8:30 a.m., and there was a car show held in conjunction with Southern Delaware Street Rod Association, as well as an interactive exhibition of birds with the Delaware Museum of Natural History & Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections, and a tribute to those killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the United States, with Native American flute music.
Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware.
In the Algonquian language of Northeastern tribes, the word “Nanticoke” is translated from the original Nantaquak and means “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.”
The first contact with the Nanticoke tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribal Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe.