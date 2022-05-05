The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s Annual Heritage Day, planned for Saturday, May 7, will feature Native American storytelling, dancing, music and vendors selling traditional crafts and foods including succotash, fry bread and Indian tacos.
Planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nanticoke Indian Museum on John J. Williams Highway, the event will feature guest speaker Iz Balleto, an indigenous native born in Peru, and story teller Ragghi Calentine.
Admission is free, including to the museum, and tours are available. See www.nanticokeindians.org.
The annual powwow is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11, and will feature Native American dancing, singing and food and craft vendors selling crafts, artwork and traditional foods.
Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word “Nanticoke” is translated from the original “Nantaquak,” meaning “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.” Today there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe. See www.NanticokeIndians.org
The word “powwow,” derived from the Narragansett Eastern Algonquian language, means any gathering of native people, but, “in Indian Country, we define it as a cultural event that features group singing and dancing by men, women and children,” according to information provided by the Nanticoke Indian Association.
“Above all, powwows are a time to preserve traditions, to sing to the creator, and to dance to the heartbeat of the drum.
“Through these gatherings, cultural traditions are passed from generation to generation. Skilled Native American artisans travel across the country to attend various powwows to display and sell their handmade goods. It is a welcome opportunity to visit with friends and relatives, renew acquaintances and trade or sell native arts and crafts including jewelry, pottery, moccasins, ribbon shirts, shawls, dream catchers and paintings,” according to promotional information.
There are two singing styles, Northern and Southern. In Northern Style, singers maintain a higher pitch, whereas Southern Style singers keep a lower key.
The largest song category is War Dance, with songs providing a constant drumbeat, but drummers accent certain beats at specific points on the song. These accented beats are called honor beats.