During the invocation at the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow, The One Who Creates was asked to “walk with us and let us spread good medicine wherever we go.”
No doubt that prayer was answered, as Saturday, Sept. 10, the first day of the weekend-long event, was pleasant and warm with an atmosphere of friendliness and courtesy.
“The Creator blessed us with a beautiful day,” announcer Keith Colston told the crowd gathered around the arena, waiting for the dancers’ striking grand entry.
“We are here to celebrate. We have some memorials. We have some honorings. Let us keep the respect level at its highest. This is about keeping things positive.
“We’re here to have a great time, but there is a way to conduct ourselves. We try to do what we do in a balanced fashion, and we hope that you truly get a comprehension of what we do — not for you to come here to be entertained, but to be educated and to see how we exhibit ourselves in a beautiful manner,” he said, reminding everyone to keep an eye on elders attending the powwow, held at Hudson Fields in Milton.
“Even if you don’t know them, stop and ask if they are OK or if they need anything,” Colston suggested.
Introducing the Victory Song, Colston explained, “It is to remember we are still here, that we have survived things that have been done to our people.”
“We are not only existing. We are thriving, ladies and gentlemen. This is our Victory Song,” he said, as drummers played.
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del) joined Nanticoke Indian Tribe Chief Natosha Carmine in the grand entry, a procession of dozens of dancers wearing ornate, colorful costumes, including jingle dress dancers. Later, he was introduced by Carmine, kissed her cheek then, with a smile, told the audience, “It’s not every day I get to kiss a chief, and it’s great.”
Carper announced that state lawmakers had allocated $750,000 in funding to improve the Nanticoke Indian Museum in Millsboro.
“The Nanticokes — they were here first, and we want to thank them for making the world better,” Carper said, as guests applauded.
Nanticoke Indians were first contacted by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River. Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe.
Colston asked all veterans to walk into the arena, where they were paid tribute, included by Carper — a U.S. Navy veteran — who mingled with them, saluting and shaking hands.
Also lauded were women, Colston said, who “were there when our men were hunting or in battle” and who cared for children, elders and men when they returned home.
Throughout the grounds, vendors sold crafts, including bracelets, colorful blankets, linen shirts and pants, stuffed animals, keychains, finger puppets and sage — traditionally burned by some Native Americans as a spiritual ritual to cleanse a person or space and promote healing and wisdom.
Food vendors sold Indian tacos, as well as Indian fry bread, cups of succotash, hotdogs, hamburgers, peanuts, french fries and flavored ices.
Children sat to have their faces painted and worked on crafts.
The Southern Delaware Street Rod Association presented a car show, and there was an interactive exhibit of birds presented by the Delaware Museum of Natural History & Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections.
Carmine told the crowd the grand entry “makes me proud, makes my heart warm” and announced that, next year, in her eighth year as chief of the Nanticoke Tribe, she will teach the membership how to carry on traditions.
“It’s important to see history in action,” state Rep. Ruth Briggs King (R-37th) told the crowd.
“It’s an honor to be with you on this beautiful day. This is about embracing our similarities, because we are all one people.”