Representatives of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe this week announced additional details for the upcoming 44th annual Powwow, set for Sept. 10-11 at Hudson Fields.
“In the powwow circle, we celebrate life and honorable deeds for both the living and those who have crossed over. We are taught that by honoring individuals, and we encourage the next generation to embrace the unlimited possibilities of the world,” they said.
This year’s powwow will feature authentic native crafts, clothing, jewelry, books and commemorative items of the Nanticoke Tribe that will be available for purchase throughout the weekend, as well as Native American food.
One of the traditional dances at the powwow is the Jingle Dance.
“Known also as the healing dance, the Jingle Dance originated with the Ojibwe in the Great Lakes region. The dress itself is said to have originated as a means of healing a medicine man’s granddaughter. In a dream, the elder was told to construct a jingle dress and have his granddaughter dance in it — and she was healed,” they related.
“The colorful dress is covered with rolled up snuff can lids attached with bright colored ribbons. The jingles are close enough together to hit one another, creating a near musical, happy sound much like rain. Dancers perform simple zigzag steps — no high stepping or fancy footwork — and make the jingles sway. The jingles are attached to soft cloth, such as taffeta or cotton. The dancer is judged by her footwork and grace.”
The 50 Native American crafts and food vendors are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Powwow is being held at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. For more information, call the Nanticoke Indian Center at (302) 945-3400, the Nanticoke Indian Museum at (302) 945-7022, e-mail info@nanticokeindians.org, check the website at nanticokeindians.org or Facebook page under Nanticoke Indian Tribe.
“At the end of each day, when the drummers and dancers have gone for their well-earned rest and relaxation with friends, visitors to the Nanticoke Powwow will go away with arms filled with beautiful crafts, cameras filled with magnificent pictures, and heads and hearts filled with memories of grace, color, dance, sound and smiles.”