Hudson Fields of Milton will host the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow on Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11. The powwow grounds are located at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton.
The powwow grounds will open at 10 a.m., and Grand Entry with a parade of dancers on Saturday will be at noon. Sunday morning begins with a Worship Service at 8:30 a.m., and Grand Entry on Sunday is at noon. The Native American crafts and food vendors open at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The event closes each day at 7 p.m.
“Our Tribal community wishes to share our voices, customs, and traditions. While members of the Tribe request that people ask permission before taking photos of individuals, they very much encourage people to ask questions,” organizers noted.
Vendors for food, music, jewelry, souvenirs, arts and crafts, beadwork, leather and regalia supplies are expected. A kids’ corner will have face painting and make-and-take crafts. Host drums will be from Red Blanket of New Jersey and Stoney Creek of North Carolina.
In conjunction with the powwow, a car show, open to all classes of vehicles, is being organized in partnership with Southern Delaware Street Rod Association. There is also planned to be expanded dancing, to include Aztec dancers; an interactive exhibition of birds with the Delaware Museum of Natural History & Animal Behavior and Conservation Connections; and a tribute to 9/11 with Native flute.
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 to 17, and free to children 10 or younger. Shuttles will be available in the parking lot to bring people to the entrance both days. Guests are being encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the weekend.
No smoking, alcohol or drugs are allowed. Animals/pets are strictly prohibited, except for service animals, which must display proper credentials.
The Nanticoke Indian Association is accepting further contributions to the event. Call (302) 945-3400 or email info@nanticokeindians.org. Sponsors thus far are: Sussex County Council, Carl Freeman Foundation, USAA, Beebe Healthcare, the Burton family, Chuck Hall’s State Farm Agency, Community Bank, Henkels & McCoy, Short’s Marine, SPI Pharma, Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Delaware Temporary Staffing, Compassion & Choices, Nause-Waiwashi Band of Indians Inc., Native Roots Farm Foundation, Parsons & Robins P.A., Sombar & Company, Tony Street & Sons Septic Services LLC, Jeff O’Day Plumbing & Heating, New Ark United Church of Christ, Nutter Lumber, Unitarian Universalist Society and Watson Funeral Home.
The Nanticoke Indians are the native people of lower Delaware. In Algonquian, the common Indian language of Northeastern tribes, the word Nanticoke is translated from the original Nantaquak, meaning “the tidewater people” or “people of the tidewaters.” First contact with the Nanticoke tribe was recorded by Captain John Smith in 1608, when he was exploring the Chesapeake Bay and sailed up what is known today as the Nanticoke River.
Today, there are about 700 members of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe Association and more than 2,000 people who can trace their heritage back to the tribe. For more information about the Nanticoke, go to www.NanticokeIndians.org.
Hudson Fields, located at 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton, is an outdoor venue featuring sports activities, concerts, food and festivals. For more information, go to www.Hudsonfields.com.