This year’s open house at the Millville Volunteer Fire Company will be the first time many in the community have had a chance to see the brand-new addition to firehouse, as well as two new pieces of equipment.
The fire company’s expansion has been largely invisible to the public, as most of the action has taken place at the rear of the nearly 40-year-old facility. Construction on the expansion began about a year ago, around the same time the fire company kicked off a $2 million capital campaign.
The project includes improvements and expansion in the kitchen and office spaces, and the addition of bunk rooms for career staff, a larger and more technologically advanced meeting room, and spaces for volunteers to relax when not on calls, as well as new exercise equipment. The fire company has also purchased a new boat and a new ambulance with help from the Towns of Millville and Ocean View.
In addition to first looks at the additions at the firehouse, the open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct, 16, will include fun, educational opportunities and health screenings, according to fire company spokesman Tony Petralia. There will be bounce houses and face painting for children. The Delaware State Police medevac helicopter will be on display, as well as the state police-marked Volkswagen. A state police simulator depicting a rollover collision, and canine and drone units from the Ocean View Police Department will also conduct demonstrations throughout the day.
DNREC will also have their boat on site, and personnel will be available to answer questions about boating and hunting, Petralia said. The Delaware State Fire School Outreach Program will also be on hand, and Sussex County Paramedics may also be on-site, if they’re available at the time of the open house, he said.
Beebe Healthcare will provide free flu shots during the day, as well as a variety of medical screenings.
Millville Mayor Ron Belinko and Ocean View Mayor John Reddington will dedicate the new boat and ambulance. The town councils of both towns voted to fund the two new pieces of apparatus for the fire company.
The ribbon-cutting for the new addition will be held at noon, followed by the dedication of the new boat and ambulance around 12:30 p.m., Petralia said.
Free drinks and snacks will be available.
The Millville Volunteer Fire Company is located at 35554 Atlantic Avenue, Millville.