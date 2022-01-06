We usually think of “nature” as being elsewhere, in a park or preserve, something we go visit and admire from a distance.
But the butterflies, hummingbirds and wildflowers that we see in our gardens, have been saying that nature is also in our yards! Doug Tallamy, in his excellent book, “Nature’s Best Hope,” makes this point, and it is a revelation. On thinking about it, nature, for me was always reserved for Saturday afternoons when we’d go for a walk in a local park. In between times, I’d be gardening, mowing the lawn, taking care of my little yard. But then I might see some monarch butterflies stopping by on their way to Mexico in the fall, and look! Nature is right there, in the yard!
I shouldn’t say I was completely amazed — for years, I have been planting native plants because aesthetically, they fit better. They feel right. My hope, also, was that by recreating the ecosystem that would have been in my yard if I hadn’t been there, I would have to do less work, and I would attract just the wild life that I was hoping for. The workload has decreased a little, but mostly because I picked the right plants for the spots I wanted to fill. I have succeeded wonderfully in attracting wildlife however!
I have a turtle that visits, and in November, I fret over late monarch butterflies as they flit amongst the seaside goldenrods. I have no bird feeders because I have plenty of native grasses to feed them, along with several different berrying plants. I have a number of different butterflies and moths coming to the native plants I’ve planted. Several different native pollinators to the spotted horsemint. I’m waiting for other recently planted plants to get big enough to flower.
Along the back property line, I have all the brush I tidy up, in a neat line, which is where I’m sure my turtle hides out. I have planted in layers, with tall trees, shorter ones, shrubs and perennials, increasing the available space for birds, and the insects they feed on, increasing biodiversity. In one container on the deck, I have Vermillionaire Cuphea, beloved of hummingbirds, and I have a hummer who comes every morning in summer. It also likes the zinnias in another pot, and the tropical hibiscus.
For millennia, it seems like humans were fighting nature because we had to, to hunt and gather, survive, and find enough to eat. Then, this dominion, of people over our surroundings resulted in carefully manicured and frequently sterile gardens and miles of lawn, drenched in pesticides, without a flower in sight. But that tide is shifting.
Have you been to the Delaware Botanic Garden, where there is an impressionist painting in the meadow, made up of native plants, and some not native but non-invasive and all productive for insects, and the birds that eat them, and the pollinators that pollinate our flowers and crops? Or my 100’ x 100’ yard, pretty typical with mulched flower beds, a driveway, a few Crepe myrtles. But the flower beds are full of pollinator plants, as are the pots on the deck.
I’m looking forward to teaching my granddaughter someday, to go hunting together for cool bugs in the yard, maybe find our turtle, and teaching her to handle it gently and respectfully, knowing that we are part of nature, and we can coexist with it.