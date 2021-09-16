The Moushegian Cottage, located at 118 Ocean View Parkway in Bethany Beach, is among the historic Bethany Beach homes and cottages being featured on the 4th Annual Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Vahan and Catherine Moushegian built this cottage in 1952. They had vacationed in Bethany Beach, staying at the Bethany Arms, and had asked the owner, Irv Powell, to build it for them. From Virginia, their family stayed in the cottage most of the summer, but they also rented it. Their son, Vahan Moushegian Jr. and his wife, Ginny, vacationed in the cottage as much as they could with their two children, Vahan Moushegian III and Susan.
Vahan Moushegian Jr. was a JAG officer in the U.S. Army for more than 30 years, so often they were stationed too far to spend every summer at the cottage. When he served in Vietnam in the 1960s, Ginny Moushegian walked her children to the post office each day to see if a letter from their father had arrived.
Featuring original knotty pine walls and hardwood floors, the home is full of antique furniture. A close look at the bottom of the walls reveals a water mark from the mud and water that entered the cottage during the Storm of ’62. All the appliances were ruined and had to be replaced. The family bought a stove from Indian River High School’s home economics department in 1962, and it still works perfectly in the kitchen.
In 2006, Vahan and Ginny Moushegian redid a part of the upstairs loft, to make a larger bedroom, and added the upstairs balcony. They have preserved not only the cottage, but also maintained vegetation in the back yard for wildlife. On any given day, they can see many critters, including lots of birds nesting and flying around the home.
A limited number of tickets are available for the Historic Coastal Towns Cottage Tour. They can be purchased at Made By Hand (Route 1, South Bethany), Gallery One (Route 26, Ocean View), Bethany Beach Books (downtown Bethany Beach), Bethany Beach Town Hall (on the day of the tour only), and online at www.thequietresorts.com. Tickets cost $25 each, and proceeds support the developing Coastal Towns Museum at 40 West Avenue in Ocean View. Masks and social distancing will be required of all docents and tour participants inside the cottages.