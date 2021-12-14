The Selbyville Library Board of Commissioners announced this week that Mountaire Farms recently made the first major financial commitment toward the new library building project in Selbyville.
To meet the educational and cultural needs of the growing community, the Board of Commissioners has hired Becker Morgan Group to design a state-of-the-art library facility that will provide space for expanded collections and programs, private study rooms and public meeting areas, etc.
“The new library will retain the vibrant history of the existing location, and ensure a warm and welcoming environment to enhance the patrons’ and community’s educational and recreational experiences,” they said. “It will be a place that serves as a community hub, a central meeting place, and a location that provides information, resources, and fun for the children and adults of the library district for years to come.”
The board’s intention is to utilize the adjacent parcel of land already owned by the library to construct the new building while separating the existing building from library use and preserving the historic section. The board said they anticipate that construction on the new library building will begin in 2023, with an expected opening date in 2024.
“The Selbyville library is a critical resource for the families of Selbyville and the surrounding communities. We recognize the role the library plays in education, youth programming and mentoring services for children Sussex County,” said Zach Evans, community relations manager at Mountaire Farms. “Mountaire Farms is excited to invest in this expansion project knowing that it will provide a much-needed educational tool that will continue to have an impact for generations to come.”
For more information on the plans for the new Selbyville Public Library, or to contribute to the building campaign, visit https://www.selbyvillelibrary.org/.