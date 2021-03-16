A group of volunteers led by Mountaire Farms transformed the Boys & Girls Club of Oak Orchard and the Growing Tree Preschool one weekend recently, including adding new bathrooms, new flooring, new carpeting, new paint and new playhouses.
Mountaire Farms had planned to overhaul the pre-school and the main building last spring, but COVID had other plans for the company’s service project. Instead, they were able to do smaller projects last summer and fall, such as replacing the mulch at the pre-school and purchasing a brand-new air hockey and foosball game for the main club.
But with employees now getting vaccinated, Mountaire planned a weekend to finish the project with about 40 volunteers from the company, as well as a handful from the Long Neck Sunrise Rotary Club, Contractors for a Cause, Chuck Coleman and Sea Light Exteriors, and donated paint supplies from Sherman Williams of Ocean View.
“We can never thank Mountaire enough for all that they’ve done for us, and they were all so kind and courteous,” said Millie Charnick, vice president of operations of the Boys & Girls Club of Delaware. “This is what community is all about.”
“We’ve kind of adopted this Boys & Girls Club because of all the good work they are doing in this community for these kids,” said Catherine M. Bassett, director of communications and community relations for Mountaire Farms. “They are so busy all the time, and it’s the least we can do to try and make these facilities just a little bit newer for the staff and the kids. It was our pleasure to be able to make a difference.”
Through the company’s Mountaire Cares program, employees volunteer on worthwhile service projects at least once per quarter. Previous projects have included partnering with Habitat for Humanity in Selbyville and sprucing up homeowners’ properties near the company’s processing plant in that town.
The most recent project included fresh paint inside each facility, new bathrooms at the preschool, new flooring at both facilities, new ceiling tiles at the main building and other little side jobs that help transform the space. Mountaire paid for all the projects, including some skilled contractor labor.