On Saturday, Dec. 11, First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League collected Toys for Tots. Marines Jeff Cywinski and Bob Broderick were called to the Country Café in the Bayville Shopping Center on Route 54 to collect toys donated by Café patrons and The Red Riders Motorcycle Club.
“Throughout the years, Owners John and Monica Tartufo and Café patrons have supported Toys for Tots by collecting toys and bikes that First State Marines distribute to underprivileged children in Southern Sussex and Northern Worcester counties. Without the support of local businesses owners like John and Monica, we would be hard pressed to meet the community’s needs,” said Broderick.
On hand was Mike Defazio, president of the Red Rider Club, who presented a check for $1,000 to Toys for Tots on behalf of the club. The Riders have actively supported Toys for Tots with toys and by raising funds that are distributed through the Country Café.
First State Marines and the Toys for Tots Foundation both said they were grateful for the ongoing support of the Country Café and The Red Riders, and for the contributions they make to the community.