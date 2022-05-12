Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG), this week announced that, “Due to Mother Nature’s weather, we have rescheduled our Mother’s Day celebration to Sunday, May 15. Admission on May 15 will be free if you bring a food donation for Food Bank of Delaware.”
“We collected 880 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware from our guests on Earth Day, and hope our guests will again be generous with food donations on Sunday, May 15,” he noted.
Sheryl Swed, DBG executive director said, “A unique Mother’s Day gift of a DBG garden bench, engraved in your mother’s honor, will be a timeless gift. You can order on the DBG website.”
Also, on May 15, the DBG will offer a guided gardens tour at 10 a.m., and a special Tree Identification Tour at 11 a.m. People can make reservations for the tours, which cost $10 per adult (children 16 or younger can tour free of charge) on the DBG website.
On May 18, from 3 to 5 p.m., people can make reservations for DBG’s “Bugs & Beer” event, instructed by Todd Fritchman, aquatic biologist. He will address the objective of completing a fun “hands-on” inquiry-based activity, to quantify and qualify the macro-invertrebrates and aquatic fauna of the gardens’ constructed Wetland/Learning Garden. The event will be serving Dogfish Beer, as well as “bug juice” for kids. Adults pay $25, while children 16 or younger will be admitted free of charge. Tickets can be reserved online.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro. Go to www.delawaregardens.org for more information.