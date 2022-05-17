Morin selected as Knight of the Year May 17, 2022 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rick Morin is honored as the Knight of the year for the Delaware Knights of Columbus. Coastal Point | Submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Rick Morin was recently selected as the Knight of the Year for the Delaware Knights of Columbus. Morin is a member of Council 16771 in Bethany Beach and is also an avid participant at St Ann’s Parish. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent News State AG refers DSU case to U.S. Department of Justice De… Read More >> Bethany Beach DNREC working toward restoring Atlantic coastline Ha… Read More >> Lifestyle Morin selected as Knight of the Year Ri… Read More >> Business SoDel Cares donates $2,500 to Read Aloud Delaware So… Read More >> View More Recent News