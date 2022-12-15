Santa Claus was at the annual Mommy & Me Christmas party last weekend, with a green, furry Grinch whose face made a shy 2-year-old Ma’leigha turn her face away from him and rest her head on her mother’s shoulder.
Little Ma’leigha was at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church’s Hope Center for the event on Saturday, Dec. 10, with her 30-year-old mother, Lacie Andrews of Seaford, and several others in recovery who are staying, or have stayed, at Mommy & Me transition houses operated by Attack Addiction.
“I have three kids, and I needed some help. With their help, I have been clean six months. When you have no options, it’s nice to know that you have that help,” she said.
Lacie Andrews’ mother died in her sleep, at 52, last year, and in her grief, Lacie relapsed, but got back on track.
“It’s great that they have this party for the kids and the adults,” said Andrews, whose other children, 5-year-old Legend and 10-year-old Brian, were also there, playing with other children, enjoying complimentary hotdogs, pizza and macaroni-and-cheese, and sampling Christmas cookies.
They crowded around Santa Claus after he arrived on a firetruck and posed for photos with him while sharing their holiday wishes. Then Santa found Ocean View Police Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, who also attended the party. The police department strongly supports the annual gathering.
This Christmas, the chief said, he isn’t wishing for a new police cruiser, but that the state won’t have any deaths from drug overdoses in the coming year.
Through the end of November, there had been 376 overdose deaths in Delaware, according to the Division of Forensic Science, McLaughlin told the Coastal Point, adding, “We lost 43 people in November alone.”
“Illicit drugs like fentanyl and heroin are poisoning our communities. Drugs dealers lace cocaine, heroin, marijuana and fake prescription pills with fentanyl. The fact that these drugs can be easily found in every community guarantees a steady stream of new users. Drugs and drug-related crime is the No. 1 threat to the state and the country,” McLaughlin said.
“We realize it’s hard for these women to get where they are today,” Amy Rust of Attack Addiction said, as she sat on the stage in front of scores of wrapped toys and clothing, some of which each mother and child took home.
“It’s not easy to be sober while being a mother. It’s important they know we believe in them, that we love them and care about them. The police department supports us and helps us. We get money from the community for gifts, and the community supports us with everything we need,” she said.
Larger gifts, such as bicycles, oversized teddy bears and games donated by local businesses, were awarded by raffle, with the ticket holders’ faces brightening as their numbers were called.
“This is what recovery looks like,” said Anthony Lewis — co-chairman for Sussex County Attack Addiction and a recovering addict who has been clean 10 years — as he looked around the room at the 20 adults and 15 children sitting on chairs in a half-circle in front of the stage, ready for the raffle.
“It’s important to know these children feel love, and the adults need to see it, too. It’s a beautiful thing to have Christmas early,” he said.
“We are very, very proud of every one of you,” Rust told the mothers, many holding babies or sitting next to older children. “It is not easy to get where you are today, and it does not go unrecognized. Every single one of you deserves to be happy. I thank you for what you are doing,” she said.
Earlier, a disc jockey on stage played Christmas songs as mothers, some wearing antler headbands, danced with their children and the lively Grinch greeted everyone. From the arms of his mother, Kaitlyn McLaughlin, 1-year-old Colton Downes of Seaford stared wide-eyed at Santa as he posed for a picture with a woman who was holding an infant dressed in a red-and-green striped sleeper.
Gabriella Tambourelli was sitting with her 9-year-old son Adriano, who attends Narcotics Anonymous meetings and understands the danger of drugs.
“I’m never going to use them — never. They make you addicted to them and they start making you crazy and they cost a lot of money,” he said.
Tambourelli said her 22-year-old brother died from an overdose five years ago, and her father found him.
“At his funeral, I was in the bathroom getting high,” she recalled.
She entered a detox facility and stayed 12 days.
“They knew if I left, I was going to die,” she said. She went to a resident program first, then, in 2018, to a Mommy & Me house. Now, her mother has gotten involved with Attack Addiction.
“My brother’s death hit my mom hard. She is very understanding. She got a governor’s award for her work. She got involved because my brother died. She does this to help her with her grief. It was really hard for her,” she said.
At a nearby table, 4-year-old Brian Colasanti of Lewes was licking the icing off a decorated cupcake as his mother, Jennifer, 47, said she knew if she didn’t stop using heroin and other drugs after he was born, the baby would be taken from her.
“All those years, I thought I was going to die on the street,” she said, as Brian tried to get her attention to show her a toy frog.
“I started on Percocet after I had a car accident. I slipped a disc. They cut off the Percocet, and I started using drugs. My sister was using drugs — she is clean now, too — and my brother was an addict, but he’s clean, too. I moved out of the Lewes Mommy & Me house last year,” she said.
She works as a recovery coach and peer specialist, a position that helps her stay away from illegal drugs, she said.
“I went from living on the streets in Wilmington, to now having a car and an apartment and staying clean. I was living in an abandoned house in Wilmington with his father,” she said, motioning toward her son. “We’ve been together 11 years. He lived in the men’s house for addicts, and he’s been clean three years.
“My message to other drug users is: you can do it. I did it at 42 years old. You’ve got to work to do it. It is very hard, but it gets easier every day.”