One might say it doesn’t take a genius to realize how important libraries are, although it was a genius, Albert Einstein, who propounded, “The only thing that you absolutely have to know is the location of the library.”
Experienced by former generations as musty-smelling buildings with card catalog systems, uncomfortable chairs and stern librarians scowling and warning against any sounds above a whisper, today’s libraries are more likely to be welcoming and bright, with friendly staff members who spare no effort to help patrons.
“We are here to find for people whatever they are looking for. We can connect them, whatever their interests are, whatever their needs are,” said Kelly Kline, director of the Selbyville Public Library, where lockers were recently installed outside so patrons can pick up borrowed books and other items after hours.
“Busy people, rejoice!” Kline stated in an upbeat announcement about the lockers, the first in the state of Delaware, where avid readers will find the materials they requested, already checked-out and ready to go.
Children get free lunches at libraries all summer, as part of the federally funded Summer Eats program. Classes are offered, and there are crafts for children and adults, as well as movies to borrow or watch there.
Among free entertainment at area libraries are appearances by Cascading Carlos, a local juggler. Authors are also featured, and there are yoga classes and programs about how to prevent falls.
In Selbyville, a sampling of upcoming events includes adult English classes starting on Saturday, Aug. 6, and the Al Frantic Band and Salted Vines Winery with wine tastings on Thursday, Aug. 11.
“Some people might think because entertainment is free, maybe it’s not that high quality, but that is not true. We pay a lot for these performers, and we want people to view us as just as important, in terms of entertainment, learning, resources,” said Kline, adding that she is looking forward to a new library being built in Selbyville.
“People come in and we know them,” Kline said. “We know their families. We are an extension of their households, in some cases. We watch their children grow up, and we see families go through the worst times, with deaths and all kinds of things. We are always here to support them.
“Libraries are the hub of the community,” said the library director. “We have so much. We are the connectors. So if people are looking for a particular resource, we are there to help, no matter what,” she continued, adding that libraries have evolved as society has changed and are as engrained in the community as ever.
At the Frankford Public Library, Director Bonnie Elliott and staff, in conjunction with the Delaware Extension Center, ran two or three camps this summer and will offer an adult cooking class in the fall. Regular offerings include storytime and the Paws for People reading time with volunteer dogs, as well as an adult book club and teen “maker space.”
“We have an adult craft every month. A bookbag giveaway will be on Aug. 23, from 4 to 6 p.m.,” Elliott said.
Other upcoming events include a teen sketch comedy class on Aug. 11 and an appearance by author Aislinn Archer on Aug. 13 as part of the library’s Local Author Series.
At the South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach, Director Sue Keefe and staff kept patrons happy with grab-and-go craft kits when the library was closed during the pandemic, and they continue to make the kits available.
“The pieces are all in there, with instructions, so you can make the craft at home with your family. When they came to get the grab-and-go kits during the pandemic, they were so happy. As kids gets older and hit their teens, and also for adults, we have virtual craft programs. They register for the event, pick up a grab-and-go kit, log into Zoom and take classes live with the pieces in front of them,” Keefe said, adding that library patrons have made works of art using sea glass and painted vases.
South Coastal also gave away about 2,600 COVID test kits.
A central hub for the community
“Libraries are especially important for small towns,” Elliott said. “They have become the community centers. That’s the reason you see such a broad array of activities for young and old alike. People are in here all the time, especially when it’s so hot outside.
“We try very hard to provide the activities and needs of the community. We have Hooks & Needles, a group of ladies who come in here, like an old quilting bee. They are knitting, crocheting. They are making hats for our military personnel serving out of the country. We are going to have a dominos group starting in September. We had a group approach us and say, ‘We’d really like to play dominoes here,’ and we said, ‘When do you want to start?’ We get some of our best ideas from the community.
“Libraries have changed over the years,” Elliot emphasized. “We grow with the times. What we are is like a small child, an adult, who learns to adapt to the area around them for change. That is how you survive. I always tell people we are not here to just be quiet and look at books. We are not an academic library. If your kid comes in and starts crying, don’t worry about it. You don’t have to drag him out.
“If you want to come in and hang out, that’s fine,” she added. “If you want to come in here and get away from it all, and just sit quietly and pull yourself together, that’s fine, too.
“A lot of people in Frankford, because of the way the Internet is, have to use their hotspot,” she said of mobile phone carriers’ freestanding home hotspots or those offered on cell phones, “but they can come in here and use our Internet. They can pick up a DVD,” Elliott said.
“There is not another place where people can come and meet freely — no holds, no bars, no biases — and find anything they need,” Keefe said of libraries.
“The library is a place where you can meet for free with no problems. When it gets too hot, they get out of the heat by coming in here. They come in on rainy days. If you have kids, they can use the literacy computers, where they learn but they don’t know they are learning — so we don’t say that out loud,” she said, laughing.
Children can color, listen to music, learn history, match and count.
“When the weather is too hot or rainy, we set up family projects, little crafts they can make, like spinners, a kite. It’s for the whole family. We put instructions on the table and the supplies,” Keefe said.
“And it’s all free,” Elliott added, even though the libraries operate on considerably modest budgets.
The Selbyville Public Library’s annual budget is $325,000. The Frankford Public Library operates on a $300,000 annual budget, and South Coastal — the only one of the three operated by Sussex County — has an $800,000 budget for the 2023 fiscal year.
“I don’t think people realize the savings libraries give them,” Elliott said.
“What are you going to do after you buy a book and you read it once? It just sits there and takes up room. At this time, with the economy the way it is, we are making a definite impact on people’s pocketbooks,” she said.
Libraries adapt to the times
“We still lend books, of course, but we do more than that,” Kline said.
“We help your grandparents, or you, when you get a new phone. We help people navigate all kinds of technological issues. That is something we do because it’s so hard to find help for these things. We are here to get people to be creative. We’re here to get people to make friends with other people in their community, to learn history, to help people learn about their health.
“If people aren’t readers, they can still come to actively learn at the library. It’s not just book-based learning. It’s learning for people of all ages. In all stages of life, there is a library service for you,” she said.
Keefe said she found that, during the pandemic, when the library was closed for a couple months, regulars missed borrowing books. The pandemic actually increased book readership, and that isn’t changing, Keefe said.
“The ones who did use e-books when the pandemic started, they were all set. It was the ones who didn’t want e-books. We tried to talk them through how to use them on the phone, if that was what they wanted to do. That e-book readership has gone up quite a bit, but they still come in and get books. After we reopened, all they wanted to do was come back in and get books,” Keefe said, recalling that the library was closed from March to June 2020 because of the pandemic. Working from home, employees helped the public by phone or online.
“When we were closed and when people could not come in to browse, we would be their ‘personal shoppers.’ If they called and said, ‘I like murder mysteries’ by a certain author, we would have a bag of books ready for them to pick up. I kind of liked being a personal shopper. That was old-school, in a way,” Keefe said.
Elliott said more elected officials should visit local libraries.
“I wish some of our community leaders, our county council leaders or our state leaders, would come in and see all the good we are doing. I think it’s really important for them to see the kinds of things our staff does,” Elliott said.
Keefe, who has been working in libraries for nearly 40 years, said she is confident libraries are permanent fixtures in American society.
They have been around since the 7th century B.C.E., where, in the Middle East, the first organized library was established by an Assyrian ruler named Ashurbanipal. Located in what is now Iraq, it offered about 30,000 cuneiform tablets. Cuneiform is script that was used to write languages of the ancient Near East.
“Like many bibliophiles, Ashurbanipal was very protective of his library. An inscription in one of the texts warns that potential thieves would face the wrath of the gods,” the Britannica website states.
In the United States, Benjamin Franklin, with help from friends, founded the Library Company of Philadelphia in 1731.
“I have heard libraries will go away, but they won’t,” Keefe said. “Libraries don’t stay the same. We keep going and changing. Libraries are going to be around long time. They are here to stay.”