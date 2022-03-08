The Southeast Sussex Ministerium (SESM) is extending a call to Southeast Sussex to join in a Momentary Time of Silence & Prayer, specifically focused on Ukraine.
The churches and ministries of the Southeast Sussex Ministerium are asking all of the area churches and their members to observe a time of silence, prayer and meditation for 5 minutes each day, at noon every day of the week from Sunday, March 13, through Saturday, March 19.
“We ask for prayers for Ukraine, those facing hostilities of any type, as well as for peace around the world,” organizers said.
Members of the Ministerium are Bethany Beach Christian Church, Community Lutheran Church, Frankford Presbyterian Church, Frankford United Methodist Church, Mariners Bethel United Methodist Church, Millville United Methodist Church, Ocean View Church of Christ, Ocean View Presbyterian Church, St Ann’s Catholic Church, St George’s United Methodist Church, St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, St Matthew’s-by-the-Sea United Methodist Church, Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Union Wesley United Methodist Church and Zoar United Methodist Church.