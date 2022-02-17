After a two-year hiatus prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southeast Sussex Ministerium (SESM) is returning with a traditional Lenten program, called “Journey from Lent to Easter with the Southeast Sussex Ministerium.” The Lenten season — a period of penitence and reflection, extends from Wednesday, March 2, (Ash Wednesday), to Saturday, April 16.
At noon, on Wednesdays during Lent, area residents may gather at designated churches within the SESM for Prayer, Soup & Salad. Following a brief period of devotion conducted according to the liturgical practice of the host congregation, participants will be invited to gather for a light soup-and-salad luncheon. Any donations will go to the Emergency Fund of the SESM, providing food, rental, utility and medical assistance to neighbors in need.
“Journey from Lent to Easter with the Southeast Sussex Ministerium” kicks-off with a March 1, Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Hope Center on the grounds of Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View. A free-will donation will be taken.
On Wednesdays in Lent the noontime Prayer, Soup & Salad will be offered:
- March 9, hosted by Bethany Beach Christian Church and St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, at the Bethany Beach Conference Center;
- March 16, at Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church in Ocean View.
- March 23, at St. George’s United Methodist Church in Clarksville.
- March 30, at Community Lutheran Church near Frankford.
- April 6, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Bethany Beach.
The members of the Ministerium include Bethany Beach Christian Church, Community Lutheran Church, Frankford Presbyterian Church, Frankford United Methodist Church, Mariner’s Bethel United Methodist Church, Millville United Methodist Church, Ocean View Church of Christ, Ocean View Presbyterian Church, St Ann’s Catholic Church, St. George’s United Methodist Church, St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, St. Matthew’s-by-the-Sea United Methodist Church, Salem United Methodist Church in Selbyville, Union Wesley United Methodist Church and Zoar United Methodist Church.