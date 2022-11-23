The Town of Millville will hold their annual Yuletide Festival for the community on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Evans Park, 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville, from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Yuletide Festival is free and designed to be fun for all ages, with an Artisan Craft Show inside the Community Center starting at 2 p.m. Unique hand-made gifts will be available from more than 20 artisan crafters. Outdoor activities will include more unique crafters, and free interactive games and prizes, hands-on ornament-making crafts for kids and a smore’s station.
At 3 p.m. Santa will arrive in a horse-drawn carriage to greet the children. The park will be decorated for the holidays, providing many photo opportunities with Santa. Food vendors and lots of hot cocoa will be available for purchase.
There will also be interactive ice sculptures on display and a live ice-carving demonstration.
The Southern Delaware Chorale Ensemble will perform Christmas music just before the annual tree-lighting ceremony around 5:30 p.m.
For more information, visit Millville.Delaware.gov.