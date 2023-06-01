The Millville By the Sea community kicked off the Memorial Day weekend with the dedication of a new flagpole at the amenities center on Endless Summer Drive on Friday, May 26.
The ceremony featured remarks by Millville Mayor Ronald Belinko, Vietnam War veteran Robert Gray, MBS Board of Directors Member Cathy Scheck and Millville Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza.
The first flag to be flown on the new pole was presented by MBS resident Maureen Walker, who told the assembled crowd that it was given to her by her nephew, a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, and that it was flown over the “Camp Leatherneck” Marine Corps Logistics Command in southwest Afghanistan on Oct. 4, 2011.