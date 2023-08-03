Wendy Biggs didn’t want to just celebrate her 85th birthday this week with a cake and scoop of ice cream.
The adventurous Millsboro resident, who once swam with sharks in South Africa, was determined to make a statement, so she arranged to go skydiving for the first time, planning to jump from an airplane above the Ocean City Municipal Airport on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 5.
“I’ve been participating in a program for Alzheimer’s since 2016, when my husband and I lost a dear friend. He was seven years with Alzheimer’s. He was in a fetal position for the last couple years. It was terrible,” she said about the Massachusetts resident’s final years.
When Biggs and her husband, Robert, attended the funeral, she promised to do something to bring attention to the malady.
“Alzheimer’s is such a terrible disease, such a disaster. With Alzheimer’s and other dementias, you are totally out of control of yourself. You just go on. I’m a nurse, so I knew about it, but this was the first and only person, until I moved here, that I had seen like that, in that condition. I told his wife I would do something,” said Biggs, who lives in the Independence active adult community.
“We live in this 55-and-lder community, and this is a disease that is going to be showing itself in our campus. So I joined the Alzheimer’s Association and started fundraising to find a treatment and a cure. Two years ago, they came up with a little something,” she said of research on treatments, “and this year, they said it is good enough that Medicare is going to support the research of it. So we have something that looks and smells like a treatment,” said Biggs, who celebrated her 85 years on Monday, July 24.
The skydiving jump isn’t intended to raise money for Alzheimer’s research but to heighten attention.
“The newspapers and everyone have picked up on it. I am so pleased that all of you are so happy about it. We’ve spread it around our community that has 400 homes, which is like 800 or 1,000 people who now will be saying, ‘Do you know Wendy’s jumping for Alzheimer’s?’ My family is coming, and that is going to be about 13 people coming from Maryland and Delaware,” she said.
She and her husband have two sons, Robert Biggs Jr. of Townsend and Timothy Biggs of Phoenix, Md. There are six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“They give you a video so you know what it will be like. You just… you go. We have some military folks here at Independence who have done it. You just get all dressed right and you strap in, and when it’s your turn, there is no looking back.
“They just take you for a little ride. You don’t go straight down. You do some floating. You don’t want to hit the ground too hard,” she said, no fear in her voice, and adding that she hopes those who attend and watch her will wear purple, the color associated with Alzheimer’s disease awareness, for the mixture of blue and red. Blue represents the calm stability, and red stands for passionate energy.
“We are strong and unrelenting in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease,” the Alzheimer’s Association states on its website, at www.alz.org.
Biggs said she’d like to skydive again to observe her 90th birthday, although she’s been so focused on the upcoming jump she hasn’t thought much about future ventures.
“Anything I can do to move people — particularly us older folks, 55 and older — to pay attention to the fact you have to keep moving. You just cannot sit and stop. You have to keep moving. The more exercise you do, the more blood gets to the brain, and that is how you stay healthy,” said Biggs, who had a 40-year nursing career, including being a nurse practitioner in gerontology in Delaware and Maryland.
A native of Long Island, she called her career “very exciting,” as is her husband’s, as an oceanographer.
“He has always been on the water. We met Jacques Cousteau. My husband likes to keep his feet on the ground, but he takes photos of my adventures,” she said.
For Biggs, who has taken part in “polar bear plunges,” gone parasailing off the back of a boat using a parachute, ridden in a hot-air balloon, and who plays pickleball, such capers give color to life.
And for the less adventurous, she has this advice: “Go out and do it. Do it because it’s there. Just do it.”
“I don’t think I’m particularly brave or anything,” she said. “I just enjoy doing these things. I like the idea that the first step I’m taking to fight Alzheimer’s is to step out of an airplane.”