Plans are under way for Stars & Stripes, Millsboro’s annual Fourth of July celebration at Cupola Park.
Planned for 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, the event will feature fireworks at 9:15 p.m. In case of rain, it will be held the next day at the same time.
“I am so excited. It will be my first one,” Anne Angel, the new executive director of the Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce, said this week.
Food trucks, including Kona Ice and Rita’s Ice and Soft Pretzels will be there, as well as other refreshments for sale, and there will be tables hosted by organizations including the Millsboro Police Department, WSFS Bank, Plantation Ridge and the Chamber of Commerce.
“We are the first fireworks celebration for the Fourth of July in Sussex County, and it really brings the community together. Close to 2,000 people come, and it really is a way to bring the community together and celebrate Independence Day,” Angel said.
Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk agreed, saying the Town is “excited to schedule Stars & Stripes in conjunction with the Chamber.”
“We think it’s a great opportunity for people to come and see how beautiful Cupola Park is and enjoy the fireworks,” Burk said.