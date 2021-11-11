Guests at the Indian River Senior Center’s Annual Christmas Craft Bazaar will find individually fashioned items to buy for holiday gifts, as well as breakfast egg sandwiches, and hotdogs and hamburgers at lunchtime.
Planned for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior center, the bazaar is free and open to the public. Fran Harrison is the event director. For more information, call (302) 934-8839 or visit indianriverseniorcenterDE.com.
“We will have more than 25 vendors with quality handmade crafts, as well as a raffle basket with holidays items in it,” Senior Center Director Janet Laws said this week.
“We will have hand-painted light-switch plates. They are really beautiful. We have Moon Child — she does beautifully crafted wooden ornaments and wooden items; she does that herself. There will be jewelry, wreaths and crafts from those who knit and crochet. We have items from the knitting group Nimble Fingers. They will have a table,” Laws said, adding that Nimble Fingers members provide for local children and the homeless in the Millsboro area.
Located behind Wawa on Route 113, at 214 Irons Avenue in Millsboro, the senior center has been the site of bazaars for several years, and the event is returning after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.
“We are looking forward to getting back. This is our major fundraiser — we also have bingo —this bazaar is our other major fundraiser,” Laws said.
Profits from the bazaar, usually attended by about 300 people, will be used for senior programs including tai chi, cards, mahjong and line-dancing.
The center’s Sunshine Singers, prior to the pandemic, entertained at nursing homes and other senior centers.
“We try to keep our seniors moving and keep their blood flowing,” Laws said.
“The bazaar will support the local crafters. And there really will be something for everyone.”